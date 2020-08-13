312 dead people earning N9.9m found on Bauchi government payroll

Bauchi State Government has been able to save a total of N225,519,737.56 between October 2019 and June 2020, just as it discovered no fewer than 312 dead local government pensioners who have been on the payroll of the Bauchi State Government, earning a sum of N9.9m monthly.

Briefing journalists on the outcome of staff verification embarked upon by the State Government on Wednesday, Special Adviser to the Governor on Civil Service Matters, Abdon Dalla Gin, also said that nine dead pensioners were discovered in the state pension payroll during the same period.

The special adviser further said that the state government has saved over N91,404,296.19 from the pension of the discovered dead…