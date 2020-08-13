ASUU strike not threat to reopening of varsities ― FG

THE Federal Government has said that it will continue to engage striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities ahead of reopening of universities and other tertiary institutions.

ASUU has been on strike since March, 2020 over lingering issues including an attempt to force the lecturers to enrol on the Federal Government Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) platform.

Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwjiuba while responding to a question on Thursday at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing, expressed optimism that there would be compromise before the resumption of universities.

He said the PTF would give directive on when the…