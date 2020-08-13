Court sentences man to two years imprisonment for mischief, theft

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Thursday, sentenced one Dayesa Ayuba to two years imprisonment for mischief and theft.

Ayuba, who lives in Ijah, Kwali, FCT, pleaded guilty to two counts of mischief and theft out of the five-count charge of criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, mischief, theft and intimidation preferred against him.

The Magistrate, Yusuf Ibrahim, however, sentenced Ayuba to two years imprisonment for both offences without the option of fine, stressing on the prevalence of such crime in the society.

Ibrahim also ordered that the convict pay N50,000 as compensation to Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) for vandalising electricity cable…