NASS tackles govt owned revenue generating agencies over-under remittance to federation account

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Thursday warned revenue generating agencies of the government and Government Owned Companies, to desist from under remitting revenue generated to the Federation account, saying the act would no longer be tolerated.

Rep Gbajabiamila gave the warning in Abuja while speaking at the commencement of an interactive session on the 2021 to 2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper submitted to the parliament by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He disclosed that the warning became necessary as information before the parliament revealed that in list cases, revenue that was supposed to be remitted to government…