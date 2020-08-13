NBC’s hate speech code attempt to gag media ― Atiku media office

The media office of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) code concerning infringement on hate speech and operational style for media houses as an attempt to gag the media which is not only repugnant but also a threat to journalistic reporting.

The office condemned the NBC code concerning infringement on hate speech and the operational style that media houses should employ, adding that while there is no dispute over the fact that hate speech portends an existential threat to the enterprise of journalistic reporting and inhibits the workings of a free society, it is absolutely repugnant that powers that be would instrumentalise…