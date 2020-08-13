Towards ending secrecy, shame around mental illness: The Unashamed 2020 Campaign

“What mental health needs is more sunlight, more candor, and more unashamed conversation.”

– Glenn Close

Globally and in Nigeria, there is a rise in the burden of mental disorders, drug abuse and suicide rates. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that one in every four persons are at risk of developing a mental health challenge at some point in time in their lifetime (25 per cent lifetime prevalence). In Nigeria, with an estimated population of about 200 million people, this implies that about 50 million Nigerians are at risk of developing a mental health problem.

Another way to bring these figures home so we appreciate the gravity is to look at it from the family…