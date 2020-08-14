818 million children worldwide risk contracting COVID-19 — UNICEF

THE United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says 818 million children worldwide are at risk of getting infected with COVID-19 and other infectious illnesses. UNICEF’s Associate Director, Data and Analytics Division, Planning and Monitoring, Mr Mark Hereward, made this known in a statement on Thursday and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Hereward stated that the latest data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF Joint Monitoring Programme (JMP) shows that two in five schools worldwide lacked basic handwashing facilities prior to the Coronavirus outbreak.

According to him, this puts 818 million children at risk of contracting the virus and other…