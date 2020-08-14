ASUU seeks more funding for Ekiti varsity Tribune Online

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in Ekiti State University(EKSU) has appealed to the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, to as a matter of urgency improve on funding to the state-owned institution, to save it from collapse.

The ASUU-EKSU chairperson, Comrade Kayode Arogundade in a statement lamented the present condition of the university as a result of lack of funding, adding that workers are facing serious hardship.

The lecturers maintained that the recent media reports of the chairman of the Governing Council, Professor Bamitale Omole about the funding of the university were misleading, describing it as untrue and far from the realities in EKSU.

According to him, ” The…