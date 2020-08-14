COVID-19: Ogun govt lifts ban on weekend lockdown

The Ogun State Government has lifted weekend lockdown placed on residents of the state, as one of the measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

Just as worship centres are opened for religious activities from Friday 14th and Sunday 16th August.

The state over the last five months has been observing weekend lockdown.

However, the government insisted that there is a limitation on social gatherings which must not exceed 20 people at any place at the same time.

This was contained in a statement issued by Governor Dapo Abiodun while updating on the effort of his administration in fighting the virus.

Governor Abiodun noted that statistics available from the National Centre for Disease…