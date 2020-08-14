Customs officer, one other killed in Oyo

A Customs officer and one other person were on Thursday evening killed in Saki community, Oyo State following a clash between indigenes of the town and Customs operatives.

Tribune Online gathered that some Customs operatives had chased an indigene into the town for alleged smuggling activities.

It was further alleged that the Customs officials killed the suspected smuggler, which infuriated residents of the town who attacked the Customs office in the town.

During the attack, a Customs official was reportedly killed while a patrol vehicle was destroyed.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the development, said operatives of the Saki Area…