Egbokhare urges youths to build their future

A professor of linguistics and the pioneer Director of the Centre for Distance learning at the University of Ibadan, Professor Francis Egbokhare has urged Nigerian youths to build their future, make hope for themselves and their immediate environment.

He said this on Thursday at a mentoring session which was organised by the Mentoring Assistance for Youths and Entrepreneurs Initiative (MAYEIN), to commemorate the 2020 edition of the International Youth Day.

Egbokhare while addressing the attendees said: “There is a future, but you have to be the builders of that future now. We had a future built for us by our own parents. Unfortunately, you and I have no sense of power

