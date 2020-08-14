Internet fraud: Man to control traffic for 3 months in Kwara

Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of one Kolade Emmanuel Balogun, who was prosecuted for internet fraud and fraud-related offences.

Balogun was convicted by Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin on Thursday, following his arraignment by the anti-graft body.

The judge said the convict should pay a fine of N50,000 and to also control traffic at a junction behind the Kwara State Ministry of Physical Planning for three months commencing from August 17 to October 17, 2020.

The charge reads “That you, KOLADE BALOGUN (a.k.a Willam Davis, alias Behemoth) sometime in March 2020 or thereabout at…