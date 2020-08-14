Meet your artiste, Coldkiss | Tribune Online

Adisa Habib Dolapo, musically known as Coldkiss (a.k.a EmiIka), is a young talented up and coming rap/hip-hop artiste. His versatility shines with the way he combines Yoruba, English and pidgin dialect rap lyrics alongside choruses to make his sound unique.

The fourth child in a family of seven children and a native of Ibadan, he traces his roots to the visitors from Kwara State, Ilorin, who came to establish themselves in Ibadan. His father is a civil servant while his mother is a trader. Coldkiss spent his early years in Ibadan and can be considered as one of Ibadan’s fast-rising young acts.

He attended Shalom High School, Oke Bola, after which he obtained OND in Mass Communication…