National Assembly acting clerk advocates e-parliament

Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr Olatunde Amos Ojo, has again restated his determination to transform the National Assembly “for better deliveries of constitutional responsibilities that is of international standard in lawmaking, representation and oversight.”

He made the declaration on Friday while hosting Centre for Legislative Engagement – an arm of Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA Africa) which paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Towards this end, the CNA said his leadership would focus on training of staff of the National Assembly to build their individual capacity.

He equally revealed his mission to improve the Information and…