Okowa assures completion of Ayakoromo bridge in Delta creek

The ongoing Ayokoromo bridge project in Delta creek would be completed before the expiration of the present administration, Gov Ifeanyi Okowa has assured.

Receiving the newly-elected executive committee members of Ijaw National Council ( IYC )at the Government House, Asaba on Friday, Okowa maintained that he would continue to bring the needed infrastructural projects to Ijaw area of the state to consolidate the tempo of sustainable development in the state.

The leadership of the council had lauded Okowa for linking all communities in Delta, especially Ijaw areas, with good roads and bridges even as it appealed to him to ensure the completion of Ayokoromor bridge, a landmark project in the…