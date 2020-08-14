Okowa, Omo-Agege, UPU, others pay tributes, as former Works Minister, Obadah is buried

Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege on Friday eulogised late Major General Orho Esio Obadah.

Maj. Gen. Obadah, a former Federal Minister of Works, was laid to rest on Friday at Agbarho community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The funeral witnessed a total violation of COVID-19 social distancing protocol as people from all walks of life thronged the venue amid heavy security presence.

Commercial motorcycles and tricycles operators were disallowed from plying the roads just as residents and visitors alike had to trek long distances to access the venue, while markets and commercial shops were…