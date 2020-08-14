Police arraign man for alleged assault, stealing

The police in Ado-Ekiti on Friday arraigned a 53-year-old man, Babalola Gbenga, for alleged assault and stealing.

Gbenga, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of assault and stealing before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 16, at 2 p.m. at Ogbon Oba Street in Ado-Ekiti.

Okunade said that the defendant assaulted Ms Olanike Azeez by slapping her on the face and inflicted injury on her left eye.

He also said that the defendant stole the complainant’s bag containing N120,000 and a Nokia mobile phone worth…