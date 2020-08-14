Unemployment rate rises to 27.1% ― NBS Tribune Online

After 20 months of hiatus, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday released unemployment figures showing that 27.1 per cent of able-bodied and willing to work Nigerians were unemployed as at second quarter of 2020.

Unemployed Nigerians were 23.1 per cent when it was last published for Q3 2018.

In its ‘Labour Force Statistics: Unemployment and Underemployment Report’ released on Friday morning, the agency also said underemployment increased from 20.1 per cent in Q3 2018 to 28.6 per cent in Q2 2020.

“For the period under review, Q2 2020, the unemployment rate among young people (15-34 years) was 34.9 per cent, up from 29.7 per cent, while the rate of underemployment for the same…