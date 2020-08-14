WhatsApp Business: an app grossly underused

WhatsApp Business is an app designed for small businesses to easily stay in touch with their customers and reach out to potential customers. It provides vital business tools which allow you to create a business profile, create a catalog and do many other things.

WhatsApp Business allows you to do everything you can do on WhatsApp Messenger and much more. It was not created to replace the Messenger app as you can install it on your device in addition to WhatsApp Messenger. However, if you’re installing both apps on your device, you have to use different phone numbers for them. It is advised that business should have dedicated phone numbers for their businesses so you can chat with…