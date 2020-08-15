Basics of NPS – Everything that You Should Know

The government of India do not run any sort of social security that can take care of the citizens once they retire. It is then when the National Pension System (NPS) came into the picture.

With an NPS scheme in place, one can easily accumulate funds and create a retirement corpus so that you do not have to worry for the golden years of your life. When it comes to retirement planning, it is different from any other financial aspects of life.

When it comes to retirement it is a time when one would not have an active source of income. Therefore, you need to have enough saving or your hard-money has been invested so that even after retirement you do not have to face any financial hassle and…