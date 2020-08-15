Bauchi Gov condoles with family of murdered lawmaker, Mante

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has expressed sadness over the brutal murder of Alh. Musa Mante the lawmaker representing Dass Constituency in the state House of Assembly by gunmen.

The governor in a condolence message through his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Alhaji Mukthar Gidado, on Friday described the killing of the lawmaker as shocking and despicable.

The governor, who led top government officials on a condolence visit to the palace of Emir of Dass and the residence of the deceased, sympathised with the immediate family of the lawmaker, Dass Emirate council and his colleagues in the state house of assembly over the loss.,

He described Mante’s demise as a great…