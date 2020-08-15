Kwara govt goes tough on examination malpractice, to sanction erring principal, school

The Kwara State Government has restated that examination malpractices will not be condoned in the state again.

The Kwara State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Ahmed Fatimah Bisola gave the warning on Friday during a meeting she held with the Kwara Chapter of All Nigerian Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools held at St Anthony Secondary school, Ilorin.

In her words, “let me use this medium to warn you that the State government will not hesitate to deal with any Principal or School found wanting on his duties during the forthcoming WAEC/NECO examinations. As we all know, the West…