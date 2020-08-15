Let us get our act together, Youth and Sports Minister demands of APC Oyo

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare has charged stakeholders of the Oyo State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) to shelve any perceived differences and work together for the party’s success.

The minister, who made the demand on Saturday in Ibadan during an interactive session with party leaders in the state, urged them to go beyond the setbacks and disappointments they had experienced in the past.

He stressed that the stakeholders must act with greater cohesion and strength of purpose and that the APC government has a track record of achievement that the state has never before experienced irrespective of what is said to the contrary.

Dare said, “Despite…