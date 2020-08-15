Nigeria records 329 new COVID-19 cases, total now 48,445

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 329 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 329 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 48,445.

The agency made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Friday.

“On the 14th of August 2020, 329 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 48445 cases have been confirmed, 35998 cases have been discharged and 973 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 329 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos(113), Kaduna(49), FCT(33), Plateau(24), Kano(16), Edo(15), Ogun(14), Delta(13), Osun(10), Oyo(8), Ekiti(6) Bayelsa(6),…