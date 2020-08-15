Nollywood actress, Omosexy, tests positive for COVID-19, now in isolation

Popular Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, also known as Omosexy, has revealed that she has tested positive positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation where she’s receiving treatment.

The actress on her verified Instagram handle broke the news to her fans, adding that though she is now getting better, she has remained in isolation.

According to her, ” I know most of you have been wondering where I have been. Well, I contracted COVID-19. I have been ill and have been in isolation but I am getting better.”

She further disclosed that more details about her health would be revealed soon.

