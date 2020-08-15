Nutrition stakeholders stress need for monitoring, distribution of RUTF to clients

The need for nutrition stakeholders to put in place an effective monitoring strategy for distribution of Ready to Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) to Centres for the Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) to avert its diversion has been advocated.

That was part of the recommendations by the Nutrition stakeholders at the end of a one-day sensitization meeting organized by Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) in collaboration with International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH) for CSOs and Media held in Bauchi.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abubakar Y Sulaiman who led other members of the Assembly to the meeting lamented the pathetic situation of the…