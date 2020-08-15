Transformation of Nigeria’s corruption from outrage to comedy

News of corruption used to outrage our moral susceptibilities. now they excite our faculty of humour.

In Nigeria’s increasingly dreary and despairing political and economic climate, people now look forward to news of bizarre acts of corruption as a source of cathartic hilarity.

We thought politicians faking illnesses and enacting histrionic displays in the courtroom to evade justice was the ultimate comedic mockery of justice that nonetheless helps us purge the ever-increasing emotional tensions that governmental ineptitude activates in us.

Then in February 2018, a JAMB employee in Benue by the name of Philomina Chieshe took it a notch higher.

She alerted the nation to the existence of a…