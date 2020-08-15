Tribunal dismisses third petition against Governor Diri’s election

The Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Saturday dismissed another petition filed against the declaration of Douye Diri as governor of Bayelsa State.

The tribunal dismissed the petition filed by Vijay Opuama of the Liberation Movement and held that the petition lacked merit.

The tribunal in the judgment read by its chairman, Justice Muhammad Sirajo, held that there is no inconsistency in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate of the fourth respondent, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjapko and his university degree certificate.

It held that the petitioner failed to prove the allegation of certificate forgery against Ewhhrudjakpo, nothing that the petitioner…