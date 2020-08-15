We won’t take PDP for granted, APC campaign will be issues-based

Lagos State governor and chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national campaign council for Ondo State governorship election, Babajide Sanwoolu has said the ruling party would not take its main rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for granted in the forthcoming election.

He made the declaration at the weekend in Abuja on the occasion of the inauguration of his team by the interim national leadership of the party led by his counterpart in Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

The Lagos State governor who promised an issues-based campaign, however, expressed confidence that the party standard-bearer and incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu would be given a fresh mandate by the…