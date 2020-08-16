36 state govts get additional $750m World Bank facility for speedy economic recovery

The 36 states of the federation are introducing tax relief programmes to mitigate the unending toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses and individual taxpayers as part of ongoing efforts toward ensuring speedy recovery of state economies.

The relief programmes which were initiated in States across the board, have focused on five main tax activities, including the extension of filing and payment dates, tax moratoriums, waivers or reduction of penalties and interests over the extension period.

The resolution was reached during a virtual meeting held last Friday, under the States’ Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Programme for Results, jointly organised by…