Bugantra reveals how COVID-19 flopped his blockbuster movie

An oversea-based Nigerian actor-cum-movie producer, Ayo Balogun, has revealed how coronavirus pandemic stopped him from shooting a proposed Blockbuster Movie.

Balogun, who is also known as Bugantra, also hinted on factors he considered before taking up a movie script.

“In this year 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic was really a huge setback as I couldn’t produce a very big project I planned, it was meant to be shot outside the shores of Nigeria, all cast crew couldn’t travel down. When taking a script and a movie role, I take high consideration of the story line and locations as they are two primary yardsticks to make our production worth it. Well over the years I have been more into the…