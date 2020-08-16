COVID-19 will soon be a thing of the past —Agbaye

A cleric has again reassured Christians that the time of the coronavirus pandemic is up and will soon become a thing of the past.

The Spiritual Head of the Kingdom of Heaven on Earth Mission (KIHEM), KM 25, Ondo-Akure Road, Ondo State, Priest King Olutanmole Agbaye, made this statement while speaking to news men in Lagos, adding that people should not panic but keep their hopes alive as everything will soon return to normal.

According to him, there has been a unique sign that has been seen all over the world indicating the exit of the pandemic.

Agbaye noted that the natural rainbow that circles the sun was an evidence that God is once again visiting the whole world.

“There is no doubt that…