Critical success factors (I) | Your Life counts

Success is an innate desire every human being has. Every rational human being wants to make a success of his or her life. This desire for success is a force in each human being and if properly harnessed and released it comes with great dividends. When the desire is suppressed or killed a man becomes frustrated.

Success doesn’t just happen. Success takes the application of certain principles. Knowing and wishing you succeed does ot get the job done.

“Knowing is not enough we must apply. Wishing is not enough; we must do.” Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe

Success comes in steps and the first step to success is to define what you want to achieve. There must be a destination to arrive at for…