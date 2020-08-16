Dr Oyiguh emerges new chairman of NMA Kogi

Dr Omakoji Oyiguh of Kogi State Specialist Hospital (KSSH), on Saturday, emerged the new Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Kogi State chapter.

In a keenly contested election online during the NMA’s virtual AGM/2020, Oyiguh polled a total of 161 (59%) votes to defeat his closest rival, Dr Ashraff Abdulhakeem, who had 112 votes representing 41% of the total votes.

With this new development, Dr Omakoji Oyiguh as the new Kogi NMA Chairman replacing Dr Kabiru Zubair, to pioneer the affairs of the association for the next two years.

Other state’s officers of NMA elected to pilot the affairs of the association for the next two years were: Dr Adeyemi Williams as Vice Chairman;…