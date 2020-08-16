Ghali’s DSS Invitation: Buhari exposing his failure ― CNG

The Coalition of Northern Groups(CNG) has revealed that the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari is exposing its failure on statesmanship and craftsmanship following the recent invitation extended to former Speaker, Ghali Na’abba by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Recall that the former Speaker of the House of Representatives was invited by the Department of State Services(DSS) over the interview he granted Channels Television on Thursday regarding the agenda of the National Consultative Front(NCF) to bring about a new Nigeria that works for all.

In a statement issued by the CNG in Kaduna on Sunday and signed by their spokesman Abdulazeez Suleiman noted that…