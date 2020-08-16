How I will take over the music industry —Laaj

In an industry where many struggle to find their feet and many more get overwhelmed with the demands of success, music act, OritseLaju Ejuetami, appears to not only be thriving but also getting it across boards.

The singer, who hails from Delta State but grew up in Lagos State, got tongues wagging about his talent with his chart topping single, ‘Trouble’.

He followed it up with ‘Uplifted’ featuring Duncan Mighty, ‘Baller’ featuring Slimcase and Mr Real and ‘Money is power’ featuring DJ Consequence. The songs, many believed, set him apart as one act who understands the music scape and knows how to get fans grooving.

Despite a fast growing music career and…