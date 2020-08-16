Lagos-Ibadan rail line to commence skeletal services by mid-September ― NRC

Skeletal train services may commence on Lagos-Ibadan rail route by mid of September 2020 as tracks have been laid from Ebute Metta to Ibadan.

Disclosing this at the weekend, the Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Engr. Fidet Okhiria said the train services will run 16 trips in a day.

He said though stations are still under construction, the train service will start operations.

According to him, “We will start by the middle of September from Yaba to Ibadan while the other construction finishing will continue.

“We already have 24 coaches and a set of DMUs (Diesel Multiple Units) made of eight coaches. With this, we intend to have 16 trips a day”.

Okhiria said the…