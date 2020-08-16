Local Equties market appreciates by 0.63% WoW

Trading at the local equities market last week recorded 0.63 per cent gain as the positive momentum slowed down from the previous week’s uptrend.

Over the week, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share index recorded three sessions of losses during the five-day trading after opening on a slightly negative note at 0.63 per cent on Monday to close the week at 25,041.89 basis points.

The negative stance was extended to Tuesday when the margin of loss increased to 0.41 per cent amidst mixed sentiment after profit-taking worsened. This was halted at midweek when the index closed with 1.04 per cent gain, reversing the trend. This was sustained on Thursday when the benchmark index gained…