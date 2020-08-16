Nigeria records 325 new COVID-19 cases, total now 48,770

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 325 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 48,770.

The agency made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Saturday.

“On the 15th of August 2020, 325 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 48770 cases have been confirmed, 36290 cases have been discharged and 974 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 325 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos (87), FCT (49), Gombe (28), Ebonyi (20), Plateau (19), Kwara (18), Enugu (17), Imo (12), Rivers (12), Kaduna (11), Ogun (10), Edo (9),…