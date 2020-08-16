Sanwo-Olu presents staff of office to Alara of Ilara

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday presented Staff of Office and Instrument of Appointment to the Alara of Ilara in Eredo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the state, Oba Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo, reiterating his administration’s commitment to the fulfilment of his promise to spread infrastructure to all parts of Lagos State including Epe Division.

Sanwo-Olu, while speaking during the presentation at Alara’s palace in Ilara, said royal fathers were indispensable partners of government due to the roles they play as agents of development, promoters of peace and peaceful coexistence among all people and residents within their domain.

The governor assured…