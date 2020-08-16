Troops hit armed bandits’ camp in Kaduna, neutralise scores ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Saturday said that the Air Component of Operation THUNDER STRIKE has neutralized several armed bandits at their camp in the Kuduru Forest area of Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Eneche.

He disclosed that this was achieved through airstrikes carried out on Thursday following the intelligence reports indicating the convergence of members of an Ansaru Terrorist Sect-linked bandits group, led by one Mallam Abba, at the location.

He added that the aerial surveillance missions conducted over the area also observed several bandits, some of whom…