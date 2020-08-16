ZLP set to announce former Commissioner, Adegbenro as Ajayi’s running mate

Some three days after receiving the Ondo State deputy governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, into the fold of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)as the party’s candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in the state, the party is expected to announce its choice for a running mate on Monday.

The party will be substituting its governorship candidate with Ajayi who joined the party last Friday and submit the new candidate at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to meet tomorrow’s deadline for final submission.

A chieftain of the party disclosed to Tribune Online that the party has finally settled for a running mate from the…