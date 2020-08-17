BREAKING: Oshiomhole in Aso Rock for meeting with Buhari

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday afternoon arrived the Presidential Villa, Abuja for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

He came in at about 2.50pm for his appointment, which was fixed for 3pm.

His meeting with the president may not be unconnected with the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians

BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs…