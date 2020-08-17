Government and the license to rob

WITH the litany of cases of bare-faced mugging of innocent citizens being allegedly perpetrated by errant policemen under official cover, it is not out of place to surmise that they have been granted the license to rob. The frequency and impunity around the devious act in recent times are so frightening as to cast doubts on the expectation that the police do not have official permission to add extortion of money from citizens to their official mandate. The strategy is simple: the offending police personnel profile the young men they accost, brand them as internet fraudsters or cybercriminals and check their cell phones and/laptops for incriminating pieces of evidence. Notwithstanding the…