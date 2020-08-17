IGP renews crackdown on illegal firearms

AS political parties intensify public mobilisation ahead of the Edo and Ondo governorship elections, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, has ordered a fresh crackdown on persons in possession of illegal firearms in the country.

Consequently, he has directed ordered commissioners of police in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to immediately initiate appropriate actions to identify, isolate, disarm, arrest and prosecute individuals or groups in possession of illegal firearms.

This was contained in a statement in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba. The FPRO explained that the directive…