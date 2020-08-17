Kiddwaya emerges head of house, picks Tolanibaj as deputy

Terseer Kiddwaya, popularly known as, Kiddwaya, has emerged the fifth Head of House (HOH) in the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ reality show.

The son of a billionaire emerged the winner of the weekly task as instructed by Big Brother And choose Tolanibaj as his deputy.

The win gives the 27-year-old immunity from eviction this week alongside his deputy.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians

BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of…