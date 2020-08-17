Kwara govt distributes sanitisers as students begin exams

Kwara State Government has donated hand sanitisers for distribution to schools across the state as exit class students begin examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state government donated 50,000 pieces of 200ml sanitizers and another set of 2,000 pieces of (one) 1 litre of hand sanitisers for distribution to schools across the state.

Medical experts have recommended physical distancing, constant hand washing, use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, and face masks, among others, as some of the measures to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These sanitisers are to be distributed to schools across the state as our SS3 students started their West African Examination Council…