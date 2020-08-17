Late commencement characterises exam in Oyo

Late examination commencement characterised the start of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), in Oyo State, on Monday.

Across various schools visited in Ibadan, the state capital, the General Mathematics examination did not begin at the 9.30 am scheduled time.

At about 9.45 am at Bishop Phillips Academy, Iwo Road, examination papers were still being sorted while candidates waited with bated breath for their question papers and answer booklets.

A similar scenario played out at Monatan Secondary School, Iyana Church, Ibadan whereas at 10.10 am, examination materials were still being awaited.

However, there was compliance with COVID-19 protocols, especially the use…