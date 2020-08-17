NEC, NGF move to reduce out of school children by 70%

The National Economic Council (NEC) and Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have concluded arrangements toward reducing the number of out of school children by 70% by 2030 as part of ongoing efforts geared toward accelerating human capital development indicators in Nigeria.

According to information provided by the NGF Media office, the National Economic Council through its Core Working Group (CWG) of the Human Capital Development project will this week engage with the North Central and North-East geo-political zones of the country to ramp up the Human Capital Development indicators of the country.

The Coordinator of the CWG, Ms Yosola Akinbi addressed the States’ Focal Persons of the…