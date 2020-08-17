No automatic ticket in PDP for LGA election, Bauchi PDP assures 

As preparations for the local government election in Bauchi State intensifies, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that there is no automatic ticket for any of its candidates.

The party said that every candidate must earn the ticket from his/her people because according to it, Justice must not only be done but it must be seen to have been done by providing a level playing field for everyone to play on.

Publicity Secretary of the party, Yayanuwa Zainabari in a telephone conversation with Tribune Online on Monday declared that “as the ruling party, we are not going to allow a crisis in the process, every aspirant should go and test his/her popularity in…